Silverstone tips and tricks: What to bring, directions, what to wear, what to do

The F1 British Grand Prix is on July 7-9 2023.

British Grand Prix start times (UK)

Friday, July 7

British Grand Prix P1 - 12.30pm

British Grand Prix P2 - 4pm

Saturday, July 8

British Grand Prix P3 - 11.30am

British Grand Prix qualifying - 3pm

Sunday, July 9

British Grand Prix - 3pm

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

Can I buy a ticket to Silverstone

Here are the final tickets before the F1 British Grand Prix is sold out.

What to bring to Silverstone

Your ticket (Silverstone is fully digital in 2023)

Money. There are some cash machines at the event

Rucksack (20 litres maximum)

Suncream, a hat, sunglasses

Waterproofs and umbrella - you can’t trust British weather!

Warm clothes, gloves, scarf to protect against wind

A fully charged phone with the Silverstone app downloaded (your ticket can be stored here)

A phone charger

Binoculars

A camera with spare batteries or memory cards

Folding camping chairs and a blanket to sit on the floor

Ear plugs for the kids, to block out the noise

Wet wipes

Water bottle

Can I bring food into Silverstone?

Yes. Food is also sold on the premises.

Can I bring alcohol to Silverstone?

You are allowed to bring a “reasonable amount of alcohol into the venue for personal consumption”.

This should be a maximum of one bottle of wine, six cans of beer (500ml), or six cans of premixed aperitifs per person.

Bottles of spirits or fortified wines are not allowed.

What items are banned at Silverstone?

Bags over 20 litres capacity

Glass bottles or containers

Barbecues

Offensive weapons

Drones

Ladders

Fireworks or pyrotechnics

Tents

Power scooters or electric cycles

Four-wheel carts

Parasols

Can I bring my dog to Silverstone?

Animals (except for assistance dogs) are not allowed.

Directions to Silverstone

The full address is:

Silverstone Circuit

Towcester

Northamptonshire

NN12 8TN

By car from the north - 60 minutes south of Birmingham with road access exceptionally easy along the A43 dual carriageway from the M1 motorway.

By car from the south - 90 minutes north of central London from the M40 motorway and A43 dual carriageway.

Book here to arrive via helicopter.

Nearest airport to Silverstone?

Luton (LTN) – 48 miles / 60 mins

Birmingham (BHX) – 56 miles / 60 mins

East midlands airport (EMA) – 62 miles / 1 hour 2 mins

Heathrow (LHR) – 67 miles / 1 hr 12 mins

Stanstead (STN) – 97 miles / 1hr 40 mins

Gatwick (LGW) – 104 miles / 2 hours

Narest train station to Silverstone?

Northampton – 15 miles / 21 minutes

Bicester North – 18 miles / 25 minutes

Wolverton – 15 miles / 27 minutes

Milton Keynes Central – 17 miles / 27 minutes

Banbury – 18 miles / 28 minutes

Kings Sutton – 18 miles / 28 minutes

Heyford – 21 miles / 29 minutes

Bletchley – 18 miles / 31 minutes

Book here for a rail and ride service from either London Euston or Birmingham New Street to Milton Keynes Central.

There is a free shuttle bus from Milton Keynes Central station to Silverstone on Sunday July 9 2023 for rail and ride ticket holders.

Getting a taxi or Uber to Silverstone

Northampton, Milton Keynes Central and Banbury train stations all have taxis outside. But beware, on Silverstone weekend all taxi companies are very busy!