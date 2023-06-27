Silverstone tips and tricks: What to bring, directions, what to wear, what to do
Your one-stop guide to the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone - including what to bring, directions, what to wear, what to do.
The F1 British Grand Prix is on July 7-9 2023.
British Grand Prix start times (UK)
Friday, July 7
British Grand Prix P1 - 12.30pm
British Grand Prix P2 - 4pm
Saturday, July 8
British Grand Prix P3 - 11.30am
British Grand Prix qualifying - 3pm
Sunday, July 9
British Grand Prix - 3pm
Can I buy a ticket to Silverstone
Here are the final tickets before the F1 British Grand Prix is sold out.
What to bring to Silverstone
- Your ticket (Silverstone is fully digital in 2023)
- Money. There are some cash machines at the event
- Rucksack (20 litres maximum)
- Suncream, a hat, sunglasses
- Waterproofs and umbrella - you can’t trust British weather!
- Warm clothes, gloves, scarf to protect against wind
- A fully charged phone with the Silverstone app downloaded (your ticket can be stored here)
- A phone charger
- Binoculars
- A camera with spare batteries or memory cards
- Folding camping chairs and a blanket to sit on the floor
- Ear plugs for the kids, to block out the noise
- Wet wipes
- Water bottle
Can I bring food into Silverstone?
Yes. Food is also sold on the premises.
Can I bring alcohol to Silverstone?
You are allowed to bring a “reasonable amount of alcohol into the venue for personal consumption”.
This should be a maximum of one bottle of wine, six cans of beer (500ml), or six cans of premixed aperitifs per person.
Bottles of spirits or fortified wines are not allowed.
What items are banned at Silverstone?
- Bags over 20 litres capacity
- Glass bottles or containers
- Barbecues
- Offensive weapons
- Drones
- Ladders
- Fireworks or pyrotechnics
- Tents
- Power scooters or electric cycles
- Four-wheel carts
- Parasols
Can I bring my dog to Silverstone?
Animals (except for assistance dogs) are not allowed.
Directions to Silverstone
The full address is:
Silverstone Circuit
Towcester
Northamptonshire
NN12 8TN
By car from the north - 60 minutes south of Birmingham with road access exceptionally easy along the A43 dual carriageway from the M1 motorway.
By car from the south - 90 minutes north of central London from the M40 motorway and A43 dual carriageway.
Book here to arrive via helicopter.
Nearest airport to Silverstone?
- Luton (LTN) – 48 miles / 60 mins
- Birmingham (BHX) – 56 miles / 60 mins
- East midlands airport (EMA) – 62 miles / 1 hour 2 mins
- Heathrow (LHR) – 67 miles / 1 hr 12 mins
- Stanstead (STN) – 97 miles / 1hr 40 mins
- Gatwick (LGW) – 104 miles / 2 hours
Narest train station to Silverstone?
- Northampton – 15 miles / 21 minutes
- Bicester North – 18 miles / 25 minutes
- Wolverton – 15 miles / 27 minutes
- Milton Keynes Central – 17 miles / 27 minutes
- Banbury – 18 miles / 28 minutes
- Kings Sutton – 18 miles / 28 minutes
- Heyford – 21 miles / 29 minutes
- Bletchley – 18 miles / 31 minutes
Book here for a rail and ride service from either London Euston or Birmingham New Street to Milton Keynes Central.
There is a free shuttle bus from Milton Keynes Central station to Silverstone on Sunday July 9 2023 for rail and ride ticket holders.
Getting a taxi or Uber to Silverstone
Northampton, Milton Keynes Central and Banbury train stations all have taxis outside. But beware, on Silverstone weekend all taxi companies are very busy!