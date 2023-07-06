As part of a new, upcoming F1 movie, Pitt will get behind the wheel of a modified F2-style car at Silverstone this weekend, with the scenes featured in the film..

The shoot will take place throughout the weekend while there’s genuine F1 action taking place.

Pitt is expected to run between sessions, and the schedule for the actual grand prix is not expected to be affected.

The 59-year-old, who will play ‘Sonny Hayes’ in the film, has his own pit garage at Silverstone, meaning there’s 11th teams present - technically - for the British GP.

Hamilton has been heavily involved in the development of it, so it was no surprise the line of questioning in the FIA press conference was focused around the film.

The Mercedes driver revealed that the pair did a track day in Las Angeles earlier this year, and Hamilton even offered some praise for the American.

“I was just watching on the wall so I didn’t know,” Hamilton said. |He was just going by flat out! We did do a day together at a track in LA, and for someone who hasn’t raced he’s definitely got a keen eye.

“He loves watching MotoGP so he’s always been a racing enthusiast. He already had a knack for the lines and he was fully on it which was good to see.”

Hamilton dismissed any fears that Pitt - at 59 - is too old to play the role given that the character in the story is a retired racer coming back to F1.

“Well firstly, Brad looks like he’s ageing backwards - he looks great for his age,” he added. “Of course that was a big topic at the beginning when we were discussing the first story. But he’s super fit, he’s been training, and at the end of the day it’s a movie so there will be a Hollywood element to it that will make it believable.

“Brad’s such an iconic actor, he’s always done such an incredible job, so I can’t tell you how excited I am to have Brad Pitt in a Formula 1 movie, it’s incredible. So I think he’s going to do a great job.”