Starting grid for today's F1 British Grand Prix: How the race will begin
This is the starting grid for the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone today.
|F1 British Grand Prix 2023 starting grid
|POS.
|DRIVER
|NAT.
|TEAM
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Red Bull
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Alpine
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Haas
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|Alpine
|14
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|15
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Red Bull
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|AlphaTauri
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo
|18
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|AlphaTauri
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo
Perhaps the only driver to endure a more forgettable qualifying than the Mercedes duo was Sergio Perez.
Red Bull's Perez qualified in 16th, and will start 15th, after another nightmare Saturday.
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were unable to stun their home crowd on Saturday, and are forced to accept P6 and P7 on the grid.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull is on pole position.
The highest-placed Brit was Lando Norris, the McLaren driver enjoying his best day of 2023 so far by qualifying on the front row.
Valtteri Bottas was disqualified from qualifying so will start at the back, after initially placing in 15th.