Starting grid for today's F1 British Grand Prix: How the race will begin

James Dielhenn's picture
9 Jul 2023
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,

This is the starting grid for the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone today.

F1 British Grand Prix 2023 starting grid 
POS.DRIVERNAT.TEAM
1Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
6George RussellGBRMercedes
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes
8Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin
10Pierre GaslyFRAAlpine
11Nico HulkenbergGERHaas
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin
13Esteban OconFRAAlpine
14Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
15Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull
16Yuki TsunodaJPNAlphaTauri
17Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo
18Nyck de VriesNEDAlphaTauri
19Kevin MagnussenDENHaas
20Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo

Perhaps the only driver to endure a more forgettable qualifying than the Mercedes duo was Sergio Perez.

Red Bull's Perez qualified in 16th, and will start 15th, after another nightmare Saturday.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were unable to stun their home crowd on Saturday, and are forced to accept P6 and P7 on the grid.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull is on pole position.

The highest-placed Brit was Lando Norris, the McLaren driver enjoying his best day of 2023 so far by qualifying on the front row.

Valtteri Bottas was disqualified from qualifying so will start at the back, after initially placing in 15th.