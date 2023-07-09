Starting grid for today's F1 British Grand Prix: How the race will begin

F1 British Grand Prix 2023 starting grid POS. DRIVER NAT. TEAM 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 8 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 10 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 13 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 14 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 15 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 18 Nyck de Vries NED AlphaTauri 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo

Perhaps the only driver to endure a more forgettable qualifying than the Mercedes duo was Sergio Perez.

Red Bull's Perez qualified in 16th, and will start 15th, after another nightmare Saturday.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were unable to stun their home crowd on Saturday, and are forced to accept P6 and P7 on the grid.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull is on pole position.

The highest-placed Brit was Lando Norris, the McLaren driver enjoying his best day of 2023 so far by qualifying on the front row.

Valtteri Bottas was disqualified from qualifying so will start at the back, after initially placing in 15th.