Another stunning weekend from the reigning F1 world champion to take his sixth consecutive victory. He missed out on the perfect score after losing the lead on the opening lap to Norris.

Lando Norris - 10

Norris gets our star of the race award. Amazingly, he fended off Hamilton on two-step harder tyres to maintain second after the Safety Car. A faultless weekend on the whole.

Lewis Hamilton - 7

There’s no doubt that Hamilton was fortunate to come away with a podium, benefitting from the Safety Car period. He should have overtaken Norris after that but still a good result overall after a sloppy Lap 1.

Like teammate Norris, Piastri was faultless at Silverstone. He was unlucky to miss out on a maiden F1 podium due to the timing of the Safety Car.

The quicker of the two Mercedes drivers this weekend. Russell enjoyed a mighty stint on the softs. Like Piastri, he lost out to Hamilton at the Safety Car.

Perez failed to make it into Q3 for the fifth consecutive race as he was knocked out in Q1. He enjoyed a modest recovery to sixth. Another subpar weekend.

Given Aston Martin’s lack of competitiveness, Alonso got the most out of it in the end, fending off Albon in the closing laps.

Alex Albon - 7.5

More crucial points for Albon, with Williams moving ahead of Haas and Alfa Romeo in the constructors’ championship.

Charles Leclerc - 7.5

An early pit stop for Leclerc was perplexing as he struggled to get the hards working. Ferrari stopped him again when the Virtual Safety Car was deployed.

Carlos Sainz - 7

A step behind Leclerc this weekend. His race was effectively ruined when he stayed out at the Safety Car on the hards, which Ferrari struggled to make work.

Logan Sargeant - 5.5

Sargeant was over one-second slower than Albon in qualifying. Despite a poor Saturday, he drove a respectable race to finish 11th.

Valtteri Bottas - 6.5

The quicker of the two Alfa Romeos this weekend. Bottas’ life was made much harder when he was disqualified after qualifying for failing to provide a fuel sample. Regardless, Alfa didn’t have the pace to contend for points this weekend.

Nico Hulkenberg - 6

Hulkenberg once again had a comfortable edge over Magnussen in qualifying. The German’s race was completely ruined when he picked up damage, in needless fashion, when battling Perez.

Lance Stroll - 5

Another poor weekend from Stroll, who continues to lag behind teammate Alonso. He scuppered a shot at the top 10 after picking up a penalty for colliding with Gasly.

Zhou Guanyu - 5.5

Zhou was slightly off Bottas in qualifying. He lost out to his teammate through the Safety Car phase.

Yuki Tsunoda - 6

Tsunoda was the lead AlphaTauri at Silverstone but points were never on the cards.

Nyck de Vries - 5

The weaker of the two AlphaTauris at Silverstone.

Pierre Gasly - 7

Gasly was enjoying a fine race at Silverstone, battling Alonso for much of the first stint. His race was undone by the timing of the Safety Car, then contact with Stroll, which gave him suspension damage.

Kevin Magnussen - 5

Two unfortunate technical issues for Magnussen but he was slower than Hulkenberg for much of the weekend.

Esteban Ocon - 5.5

Not at Gasly’s level at Silverstone, it was a weekend to forget.