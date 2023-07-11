“The decision has been made!” What now for AlphaTauri and Nyck de Vries?

UPDATE: 'Daniel Ricciardo to immediately replace axed Nyck de Vries for AlphaTauri'

De Vries chose a terrible time to deliver a 17th-place finish - ahead of only three drivers who failed to finish - at the F1 British Grand Prix.

His future is under intense scrutiny and he could be taken out of his F1 seat within the next few weeks.

"The decision has been made, I'm pretty sure of that,” ex-F1 driver Schumacher told Sky.

“He did it well, had his highlight in Monza last year and was in the right place at the right time.

“It's a shame for him that he probably can't - wouldn't drive Zandvoort I guess - but also good for Daniel Ricciardo and for the team.

“AlphaTauri is doing really poorly and could use a little experience.

“Nothing is fixed, but everything is possible."

Is Daniel Ricciardo going to AlphaTauri?

The timing is intriguing.

Today Daniel Ricciardo is behind the wheel of a Red Bull for a tyre test.

He told Crash.net in an exclusive interview that he is open to moving to AlphaTauri if it gives him a shot at landing a Red Bull drive.

Liam Lawson, the Red Bull rookie, is another contender.

Why is De Vries under pressure?

The young Dutchman was a one-race replacement for the ill Alex Albon last year, driving for Williams at Monza and significantly impressing the entire paddock.

Some pundits even claimed he should not be referred to as a rookie this season, his first with a full-time drive.

Helmut Marko, the Red Bull chief who can also influence sister team AlphaTauri, said earlier this year that De Vries was on a “yellow card”.

At Silverstone Marko said that Sergio Perez’s good race results “sets him apart from De Vries”.

It was another clear hint.