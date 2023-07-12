Shakira joined Lewis Hamilton for post-Silverstone party in London

The romance rumours will swirl again between the Mercedes F1 driver and the superstar singer who The Sun report met up after Silverstone.

Shakira was briefly on TV in attendance at the F1 British Grand Prix and, the report claims, joined Hamilton at celebrity nightclub Tape London afterwards.

The Sun quotes their source: “After watching Lewis come third at Silverstone, Shakira joined him for a massive party at Tape nightclub.

“They were on a VIP table together in the venue and Shakira was seen locked in conversation with Lewis as well as various other members of his entourage.

“She appeared to be having a great time and was up dancing close to the table where she had been sitting with Lewis.

“Shakira called it a night around 3.30am and was picked up by a chauffeur who took her back to the Hotel Café Royal.

“Lewis was more hardcore and stayed out clubbing until 6am and went to The Rosewood hotel for a kip.

“For two people who say there isn’t anything romantic between them, they seemed very friendly.

“They’d make a great couple if they did take the plunge.”

Shakira has attended the Miami, Spanish and now British grands prix and, on each occasion, has met up with Hamilton afterwards.

Neither have made any comment about reports that they are romantically involved.