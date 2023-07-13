Breath-taking collection of old F1 cars to be auctioned at eye-watering prices

At the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Bonhams are auctioning a variety of classic cars - including Formula 1 machines.

Here's a taste of what you could buy, and how much it will cost...

1985/86 Tyrrell-Renault 014 - £50,000-£80,000

Tyrrell Racing ran two cars, a Renault and a Ford, in 1985. This is the Renault.

Martin Brundle drove this car for Tyrrell in 1985 and 1986.

A year before, Tyrrell had been disqualified from the F1 season so were playing catch-up when they introduced the 014 mid-way through 1985.

1993-1994 Lotus-Mugen Honda Type 107C - £70,000-£100,000

Johnny Herbert, Alessandro Zanardi and Pedro Lamy drove this car.

This was also the last Lotus F1 car - they exited the sport in '94.

2009 Force India Mercedes-Benz V JM02 - £60,000-£90,000

Adrian Sutil, Giancarlo Fisichella and Vitantonio Liuzzu were behind the wheel of the 2009 Force India. Vijay Mallya's Silverstone-based team with an Indian licence entered F1 in 2007, going 29 grands prix before scoring their first point in Belgium via Fisichella in this car. The car included a Mercedes-Benz engine and a Mercedes-McLaren gearbox. 2013 Lotus Type 125 Monoposto - £275,000-£350,000

Head's up, this is not an official F1-spec car. But it's still beautiful, and it's the most expensive on this list.

Only 10 of these cars were ever produced by Lotus. One of them appeared on Top Gear in 2011.

The real 2013 Lotus was driven by the great Kimi Raikkonen, who finished fifth. Romain Grosjean and Heikki Kovalainen were his teammates.