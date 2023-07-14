The Brackley-based outfit drafted in a revised front wing for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Despite their recent upgrade, Mercedes were overshadowed by customer team McLaren, who finished second and fourth last weekend.

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up Video of How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

Speaking in Mercedes’ post-British GP debrief on YouTube, James Allison conceded it’s “too early to tell” when discussing the impact of the new front wing.

“It’s a bit too early to tell,” he said. “The new front-wing is of course designed to make us go faster. That's why we do all our things.

“The specific characteristics of this new front-wing that we are excited about, is that it should improve the balance and performance of the car through the slower range of the corners.

“Now, Silverstone is famous for lots of things but lots and lots of slow corners is not one of them. What we took as a comfort from Silverstone is that in the slower parts of the track, we were looking pretty decently competitive.

“That's a tick in the box for this new front-wing. But I guess it will only be when we get to Hungary, which is a track made up almost entirely of slower stuff, that we'll get to know for sure.

“Early signs are promising, the new front-wing seemed to do what we expected and hopefully it will bring us more at tracks which have a wider range of slow corners.”