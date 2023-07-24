Vegas hotel and casino owners are claiming their views of the circuit will be intentionally blocked by F1, unless they agree to pay massive sums of money for the licence to watch it, The New York Post report.

The Vegas Grand Prix is set for November 18 and is perhaps the standout date on the 2023 F1 calendar.

Venues in Vegas that overlook the circuit will be charged $1,500-per-person - or face “obstructions like barricades, stands and light stanchions” blocking their views, the report states.

“They are literally shaking people down saying they will obstruct views unless they pay them,” an anonymous casino owner was quoted.

“It seems insane that they are asking money for a public event that is taking place in the streets.”

A different source was quoted: “There is a real chance of obstructing views with stands and barricades.

“I know the hotels are upset about it and they are trying to figure out if they’ll play along.”

Major Vegas hotspots like the Venetian and the Wynn are paying between $2m-$10m to be official race sponsors.

F1’s demands are perfectly legal, another source confirmed: “They own the right to the race so it would be hard for a venue to prove damages.”

Liberty Media, owners of F1, spent $240m on 39 acres of land in Vegas where they have been building a new circuit and paddock area - a different strategy to usual, where they work with a local promoter of a circuit.

They hope for $500m of revenue from this year’s race.

A ‘cheap’ three-day ticket for an F1 fan in Vegas will cost approximately $500, with high-end packages worth $15,000.

F1 will recoup big fees from the major Vegas casinos and hotels, and big brands, who sponsor the grand prix.