Piastri has enjoyed a strong start to life in F1 with McLaren in F1 2023, particularly since their recent upgrade.

The young Australian finished fourth at the British Grand Prix, which should have been third had it not been for an untimely Safety Car.

How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around? Video of How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around?

While at the last race in Hungary, he made a storming start up to second before dropping back after sustaining some minor damage.

“The thing that caught my interest yesterday [on Sunday] was this guy, Piastri,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“He’d never been to this track before, maybe once in the junior formulas, and for him to come out and qualify on the second row and race like he did, and race against Max…

“Be careful where he’s going to go because I think there is big star quality in there, I’m actually blown away with this young kid, so he’d be one of the drivers I’d be looking at to challenge Max in the future.”

Piastri is managed by ex-Red Bull driver Mark Webber, and Jordan feels if a seat came up alongside Max Verstappen, the current McLaren driver would be a prime candidate.

“He’s managed by my old partner Mark Webber and we saw how he got him into McLaren,” Jordan added.

“Do not be surprised if there’s a seat available at Red Bull, of course where Mark used to be, don’t be surprised if he [Piastri] is named in front of the public eye in the future.

“I don’t see it [Ricciardo], they had that chance before and Red Bull don’t usually go back in time, they have a very forward vision.

“If there’s a change at Red Bull, Mark Webber has brought this kid [Piastri] on, brought him over from Australia, and what a revelation he’s turned out to be.”