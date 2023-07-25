Martin Brundle identifies two ambitious F1 teams who disappointed in Hungary

The two teams have fallen behind Mercedes and McLaren in the chase to hunt down the utterly dominant Red Bulls.

Ferrari, whose streak without an F1 title stretches back to 2007 and shows little sign of being addressed, ended with Charles Leclerc bemoaning team radio issues.

“Ferrari had an ultimately disappointing weekend in seventh and eighth and a minute behind the leader,” Brundle said to Sky.

“Charles Leclerc suffered a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane by just 0.7kph which rather sums up their luck at the moment.

“He also had a poor pit stop which further dented his chances and once again his frustration over team radio was plain to hear.

“Carlos Sainz started on soft compound tyres which he used to very good effect by gaining five places off the line but ultimately it would compromise his race.

“Ferrari were the fourth fastest car on race day and were out-qualified by two of their customer teams in Alfa Romeo and Haas.

“I can imagine their debriefs after Budapest and heading directly to Spa were somewhat tense…”

Aston Martin, meanwhile, have dropped down the order since the opening weekends of the season when they exploded into form.

Fernando Alonso, who secured podiums and threatened grand prix wins several months ago, finished P9 in Hungary, a place ahead of Lance Stroll.

“It's difficult to work out how and why Aston Martin have fallen from main challengers to Red Bull to ninth and 10th some 75 seconds behind the winner, and fifth fastest car,” Brundle said.

“They have clearly been overtaken by effective updates at other teams but I can't help but feel they've gone the wrong way somewhere.

“There's talk that the more robust tyre construction from Silverstone has hurt them, but this decline was apparent before then.

“Let's hope they can sort it out quickly with changes of their own, as we need them back in the hunt.”