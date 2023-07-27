The McLaren driver accidentally broke Verstappen’s winner’s trophy - worth £35,000 - when he performed his trademark podium celebration of smashing his bottle on the ground after finishing runner-up to the Dutchman at the Hungaroring.

The impact of Norris’ bottle hitting the top step of the podium caused Verstappen’s trophy to fall off and hit the floor, before smashing into several pieces.

Speaking about the incident directly after the race, Norris cheekily suggested that it was Verstappen’s fault, while Red Bull team principal Christian Horner joked that the Briton should foot the bill for the damage.

But ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, Norris revealed he has since apologised to Verstappen. He also issued an apology to the trophy makers.

“I do want to apologise for it,” Norris said during Thursday’s FIA press conference at Spa-Francorchamps. “I obviously had no intention of doing such a thing.

"I know how much it means to the Hungarians. It is part of their culture and so forth.

“I enjoyed the time but it was never my intention to do such a thing.

“I did apologise to Max. I know that I made a couple of jokes about it, which maybe I shouldn’t have.

"I do feel bad. If he did it to my trophy, I would be annoyed!

“I do apologise. To the people who put in the time and effort into making it, I really didn’t mean for it to happen.

“I’ll make sure I’m a lot more careful next time on celebrating!”