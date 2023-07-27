Wet weather is expected to impact all three days of running at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

As a result, concerns over safety have been a major talking point on Thursday, particularly after the death of Dutch junior driver Dilano van 't Hoff earlier this month at Spa.

Speaking in the FIA press conference, Hamilton was asked for his thoughts about potential safety concerns at the Belgian circuit this weekend.

“It’s not something I ever think of,” Hamilton said. “As a driver, it’s not something you can ever let enter your mind.

“I trust what the FIA are doing. We wouldn’t be here if they didn’t think we’d be safe.

“I trust in them, as they’ve done such incredible work over the past couple of decade, to make the right decisions.”

There has been some calls from drivers to make significant modifications to the Spa circuit, notably the opening sequence of corners at Eau Rouge and the Kemmel Straight.

The incident which led to Van ‘t Hoff’s death, and F2 driver Anthonie Hubert’s in 2019, happened at a similar part of the track.

“I love the track the way it is,” he added. “I don’t know what to say.

“It’s not my job to decide what needs to be changed or how it should be changed.

“That’s why we have good people to be able to do that job.”