Verstappen stormed to his 10th victory of F1 2023 at the Belgian Grand Prix, finishing over 20 seconds ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Red Bull are unbeaten in 2023, winning all 12 of the races so far this season.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

It looks like they could become the first team in F1 history to be invincible during an entire season.

Despite his run of success, Verstappen is still “wanting more”.

“It’s not so much about learning about myself,” he said. “Always wanting more. I am trying to look at every single situation were you could have done better.

“I know that’s how I’ve been brought up as well to always want more and still look at details even when people say it’s great or amazing. There’s always things can be done better. I’ve been on the other side of it when you’re hunting for victories but you always come short as you don’t have the package or whatever.

“I’m definitely enjoying the moment but at the same time I know that at one point this will stop so we need to enjoy, keep learning, keep trying to improve and I’m trying to implement it again for the next race.”

Verstappen has often hinted that he wants to retire from F1 at the end of his current contract in 2028.

However, given Red Bull’s form, he stated clearly that having a great car “keeps the fire going”.

“This keeps the fire going,” he added. “If I have to rock up and I have no chance of winning then the fire starts to go away.

“It depends what we what we keep doing every single year but this year, it’s looking great. Next year is again a completely different year.”