Stunning Michael Schumacher Ferrari set to be sold for millions at auction

The legendary driver won the 2002 F1 Australian Grand Prix in the F2001b.

The car was built for the first three grands prix of 2002, and the chassis 215 finished first in Australia and third in Malaysia.

This car provided the foundation for Schumacher's fifth F1 championship which drew him level with Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

The auction is in Monterey, US, on August 16-19. It will be sealed bids.

Michael Schumacher vs Lewis Hamilton: The never-ending debate? Video of Michael Schumacher vs Lewis Hamilton: The never-ending debate?

How much will it cost?

Schumacher's old machines account for four of the five most expensive F1 cars ever sold at auction.

The most recent, sold last year, was the F2003-GA which Schumacher drove in 2003 en route to his sixth title.

It cost a whopping £13m!

Therefore you can assume that this latest classic Ferrari, the F2001b, will likely fetch eight figures too...