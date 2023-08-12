‘Ferrari president personally contacted Lewis Hamilton - but he said no’

The Mercedes F1 driver has constantly pledged his allegiance to his current team but despite months of negotiations, there is still no official agreement to extend his contract which will expire at the end of this season.

Ferrari have been mentioned as a dream location for Hamilton should he do the unthinkable and leave Mercedes.

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up Video of How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

“Hamilton had been contacted personally by [Ferrari president John] Elkann,” wrote Leo Turrini, an Italian journalist respected for his ties to the Scuderia, in Quotidiano.

“I understand he politely replied ‘no thanks’.

“And you can understand it (unfortunately).”

Previously the Daily Mail insisted that Ferrari were offering a £40m deal to prise Hamilton away from Mercedes.

They insisted that Elkann was “already in close contact with Hamilton” over a deal which would partner him with either Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz.

But Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff have constantly stated their belief that an extended arrangement would be thrashed out between them.

Hamilton is eyeing a record eighth F1 championship but will have to wait until at least next season, when he will be 39, amid Red Bull’s dominance.