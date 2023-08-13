Charles Leclerc’s breathtaking - and expensive - collection of private Ferraris
Charles Leclerc not only drive for Ferrari in F1, but he also boasts a stunning range of Ferrari road cars in his private collection…
Ferrari 488 Pista Spider
Daydreaming about Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari 488 Pista Spider pic.twitter.com/gWuMqMsA6h— ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 13, 2022
Two years ago Leclerc became the proud owner of a 488 Pista Spider, which is powered by a 8.3-liter twin-turbo V9 engine.
It has 720 hp and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds, with a top speed of 340 km / h.
Ferrari 812 Superfast
.@Charles_Leclerc disfruta de un @Ferrari 812 Superfast. ¡Cumplir 20 años y ganar la #F2 vale este regalo! - https://t.co/Gi6T5uDxmq pic.twitter.com/tYT5LVSDEZ— SoyMotor - Coches (@SoyMotorCoches) October 16, 2017
This car has a V12 engine with a maximum power of 800 hp.
It can go from 0 to 100 km/h of 2.9 seconds with a top speed of from 0 to 100 km/h of 2.9 seconds.
Ferrari SF90
Charles Leclerc has been gifted his SF90 from Ferrari pic.twitter.com/6pPw4mCRZ6— ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 9, 2021
This particular car was a gift from Leclerc’s employers!
It has 780 hp delivered by the V8 engine.
This was the first Ferrari with PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) hybrid architecture.
The max speed is 340 km/h, and it goes from 0 to 100 km/h takes place in just 2.5 seconds.
Ferrari Roma
A blue Ferrari Roma and @Charles_Leclerc behind the wheel— Charles Leclerc Fan Page (@LeclercNews) April 29, 2021
: @KymIllman #F1 #PortugueseGP #Charles16 pic.twitter.com/GnMkBFfQiE
This model has a V8 biturbo engine and 620 hp.
The Roma can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 320 km/h.