Charles Leclerc’s breathtaking - and expensive - collection of private Ferraris

Ferrari 488 Pista Spider

Daydreaming about Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari 488 Pista Spider pic.twitter.com/gWuMqMsA6h — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 13, 2022

Two years ago Leclerc became the proud owner of a 488 Pista Spider, which is powered by a 8.3-liter twin-turbo V9 engine.

It has 720 hp and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds, with a top speed of 340 km / h.

Ferrari 812 Superfast

This car has a V12 engine with a maximum power of 800 hp.

It can go from 0 to 100 km/h of 2.9 seconds with a top speed of from 0 to 100 km/h of 2.9 seconds.

Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc has been gifted his SF90 from Ferrari pic.twitter.com/6pPw4mCRZ6 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 9, 2021

This particular car was a gift from Leclerc’s employers!

It has 780 hp delivered by the V8 engine.

This was the first Ferrari with PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) hybrid architecture.

The max speed is 340 km/h, and it goes from 0 to 100 km/h takes place in just 2.5 seconds.

Ferrari Roma

This model has a V8 biturbo engine and 620 hp.

The Roma can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 320 km/h.