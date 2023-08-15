Giancarlo Fisichella’s 14-year career encompassed F1 championship wins for Schumacher, Alonso and Hamilton.

And Fisichella won’t even name Hamilton as this era’s No 1.

Michael Schumacher vs Lewis Hamilton: The never-ending debate? Video of Michael Schumacher vs Lewis Hamilton: The never-ending debate?

“Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso are head and shoulders above everyone else,” he told Corriere.

“Fernando at almost 42 is living a second youth with Aston Martin.

“The car is fine, he puts his mind and desire into it.”

Asked if he’d want Max Verstappen or Hamilton as the leader of his dream team, Fisichella had no doubt.

“Verstappen,” he said. “It is the evolution of the species, Max has something more and gives the impression of driving with one hand.”

Fisichella was on the grid throughout Schumacher’s Ferrari heyday.

And he was teammates with Alonso at Renault during the Spaniard’s two title-winning years, 2005 and 2006.

Fisichella finished fifth and fourth in those years, both times behind Schumacher too.

He later endured a drab year in 2008 driving for Force India when Hamilton claimed the first of a joint-record seven titles.

Fisichella drove for Minardi, Jordan, Benetton, Sauber, Renault, Force India and Ferrari in a career that yielded three grands prix victories.

He remains the most recent Italian driver to win an F1 race.