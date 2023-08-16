Having worked as team principal of Alfa Romeo for three years, Vasseur took over from Mattia Binotto at Ferrari in December 2022.

Binotto was relieved of his duties following a disappointing season in charge of the Italian outfit, which saw them become their own worst enemy on several occasions over the course of the year.

Charles Leclerc was pictured in a heated discussion with Binotto after one race, as poor strategy calls and unforced errors looked to have created a tense atmosphere in the team. Vasseur, however, has insisted to Gazzetta that this is not the case.

“In the paddock, when it was speculated that I might come to Ferrari, everyone said to me ‘you'll see what a mess, what infighting’”, said Vasseur. “This is completely false. It is an idea people have formed and are used to repeating.

“If I compare Ferrari to other teams, even those I’ve been to, the atmosphere is very good.”

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up Video of How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

The Frenchman continued to talk highly of the energy around his spirited workforce, as they look to take the fight to their competitors in 2023 and beyond: "The passion around the team is mega. Every morning when I get to the office there are people 'charged' in front of the entrance. It's a big push, even if sometimes it doesn't help when you need time and calm to grow.”

He also went on to offer a different perspective to the arguments often seen in the team, that are looked down on from the outside looking in.

Notably, drivers will sometimes be heard disagreeing over different strategy calls on their team radio in races, which can indicate a bad atmosphere. The boss, however, suggested this as a positive, as his team does not become ‘complacent’.

“I'm always critical of myself, and I push everyone”, said Vasseur. “The worst for a team is to be complacent and relaxed. We argue a lot, and today in Ferrari around a table we don't blame each other".