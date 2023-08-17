As initially reported by Reuters, representatives of the former Ferrari driver are seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged ‘conspiracy’ against Massa and his title bid 15 years ago.

Massa lost out on the 2008 title to Hamilton in dramatic circumstances in Brazil.

Why Do F1 Teams Shutdown Over Summer? Video of Why Do F1 Teams Shutdown Over Summer?

Hamilton overtook Timo Glock on the final lap to pip Massa to the title by just one-point.

Reuters noted that they had seen a letter sent from the London office of Enyo Law which read: “Simply put, Mr Massa is the rightful 2008 Driver's Champion, and F1 and FIA deliberately ignored the misconduct that cheated him out of that title.

“Mr Massa is unable to fully quantify his losses at this stage but estimates that they are likely to exceed tens of millions of Euros.

“This amount does not cover the serious moral and reputational losses suffered by Mr Massa.”

The letter was addressed to F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem.

It also stated that Massa could "pursue legal action in order to seek compensation for the harm he has suffered as well as recognition that, but for those unlawful acts, he would have been awarded the 2008 Championship.”

Massa’s decision to pursue legal action comes after a startling revelation that former CEO Bernie Ecclestone that he and former FIA president Max Mosley was aware that Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed on purpose at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix as part of 'crash-gate'.

Piquet’s crash cost Massa a likely win in Singapore given that the Ferrari driver was leading the race and forced into an unscheduled pit stop.

During the pit stop, a fuel hose was stuck in Massa’s car and the operational error cost Massa crucial points, and ultimately the title.