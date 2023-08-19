Enzo - the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi - joined Red Bull’s in late-2022 after a promising first full season in F2.

He finished eighth in the standings for the unfancied Charouz outfit, with his performances catching the attention of Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

After a slow start to 2023, Fittipaldi enjoyed his best weekend to date at Spa-Francorchamps last time out, winning the sprint before following it up with a podium in the feature race.

The Brazilian has his eyes set on F1 as he’s convinced “opportunities will show up” if he ups his game in the second half of the season.

“When you are in F2, performing is the first step, so as long as I continue with this momentum into the next few race weekends, who knows what could happen," Fittipaldi told Sky Sports.

“If you perform and you do very well - in the championship especially - opportunities will show up.

“So, right now what I'm focused on is continuing to do well, continuing to improve as a driver every time I go out on track, and hopefully, opportunities will show.

“Dr Marko at the race weekend congratulated me for the race victory.”

Fittipaldi was extremely complimentary about Red Bull and their star driver, Max Verstappen.

He labelled Red Bull as the “greatest F1 team of all time”.

“Max is winning every single race - he's just so fast," he added.

“And for young drivers coming up the ladders - personally, I look up to Max - he's one of the best, if not the best of all time.

“They're just dominating right now, and being part of the Red Bull family and a driver in the Red Bull junior team - it's super amazing to be a part of the greatest Formula 1 team of all time."