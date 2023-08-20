The team principal, the latest in a long line to take the position at the Scuderia, has a relaxed and reserved personality within the F1 paddock but has offered an insight into another side of himself.

"You should ask the drivers,” Vasseur told La Gazzetta dello Sport when asked if the atmosphere at Maranello was too nice.

“You will never see my tough side when I have to say certain things to a member of the team.

“I'm not emotional. I discuss face to face, for me it makes no sense to do these things in public.

“On Monday mornings they hear from me often, but with a precise list of things to do and not in front of reporters for a one-man show that doesn't help anyone.”

Vasseur took over from Mattia Binotto this season in an attempt to lead Ferrari to their first driver’s championship since 2007.

But Leclerc - and Sainz, given that Vasseur does not consider either as his undisputed No 1 - have not come close to challenging Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

However, Vasseur insists he retains a close relationship with the top management at Ferrari.

"Frequent and good,” he described it. “Ferrari is a very famous company but it has a reasonable size.

“At least once a week I have dinner with [CEO Benedetto Vigna] and I hear [president John Elkann] on the phone like an antibiotic, morning, lunch and dinner!

“Having a relationship like this is a huge advantage: if you have to make a decision the process is very fast.

“When I was at Renault for certain changes you had to wait for the executive committee to meet, days and days went by.

“Here, a problem I ask in the morning, can have an answer in the afternoon.

“I can't speak for the past, but I was impressed by the internal communication with the top management and their responsiveness.”