Red Bull junior Liam Lawson causes scary crash, cars fly airborne

James Dielhenn's picture
20 Aug 2023
Liam Lawson (NZL) Red Bull Racing Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest,

Liam Lawson was involved in a terrifying incident in a Super Formula race on Sunday which sent cars into the air.

The driver, as well as acting as Red Bull’s reserve driver, competes in the Japan-based series and is racing at Motegi this weekend.

Lawson span on the exit of Turn 1 and 2 when trying to overtake teammate Tomoki Nojiri.

Tadasuke Makino and Yuhi Sekiguchi then collided scarily with Lawson’s car, and were sent airborne.

The race was red flagged.

Nojiri was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Stewards.