Red Bull junior Liam Lawson causes scary crash, cars fly airborne

The driver, as well as acting as Red Bull’s reserve driver, competes in the Japan-based series and is racing at Motegi this weekend.

Lawson span on the exit of Turn 1 and 2 when trying to overtake teammate Tomoki Nojiri.

Tadasuke Makino and Yuhi Sekiguchi then collided scarily with Lawson’s car, and were sent airborne.

The race was red flagged.

Nojiri was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Stewards.