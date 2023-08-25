Revealed: Upgrades that Aston Martin and Mercedes brought to F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Red Bull

Beam Wing - To better optimise the local geometry both the camber and angle of incidence have been subtly changed to improve the pressure distribution and improve wing performance.

Ferrari

No updates submitted for this event.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

Mercedes

Floor Edge - Offloads the floor edge wing a little, which in turn reduces losses improving flow to the rear and increasing rear downforce.

Sidepod Inlet - Improved robustness of mirror stay through all conditions, improving flow quality to the rear of the car and increasing rear wing load.

Beam Wing - Increased element camber and chord increases beam wing local downforce (and drag) which in turn increases the rear floor load.

Alpine

No updates submitted for this event.

McLaren

Rear Wing - The new Rear Wing assembly features a completely new mainplane, flap and endplate which results in an increase in aerodynamic efficiency compared to the previous assembly covering the drag range suitable for this circuit.

Beam Wing - New Beam Wing geometry which suits the aforementioned Rear Wing assembly to achieve an increase in aerodynamic efficiency at this drag range.

Alfa Romeo

No updates submitted for this event.

Aston Martin

Floor Body - The package of floor modifications work in combination to improve local flow details and increase the load generated by the floor.

Floor Fences - The package of floor modifications work in combination to improve local flow details and increase the load generated by the floor.

Floor Edge - The package of floor modifications work in combination to improve local flow details and increase the load generated by the floor.

Diffuser - The package of floor modifications work in combination to improve local flow details and increase the load generated by the floor.

Haas

Front Wing - Due to the experience gained with the FW introduced in Monaco, the entire project has been revisited. Significant improvement has been obtained in the flow that is released behind the wing itself.

Nose - The nose tip, that in our car is merging into the second froward wing element, is part of the wing leading edge. The work is focused on the best compromise between the nose geometry and the wing profile itself.

Rear Corner - Inside the wheel rim the drum that is part of the brake cooling system, contain several ducts that has been optimised providing advantaged in the heat dissipation and aerodynamic efficiency.

AlphaTauri

Rear Wing Endplate - The updated tips increase the efficiency of the assembly of this rear wing drag level, which is anticipated to be the best choice for this circuit based on lap time analysis.

Williams

No updates submitted for this event.