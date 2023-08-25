After contracting an ear infection, Leclerc had to change his plans and get to Zandvoort by road - a 14-hour journey by car from his home in Monaco.

The infection won’t impact Leclerc’s participation at this weekend’s race, according to F1 presenter Will Buxton.

“Charles Leclerc had an ear infection as well, so he couldn’t fly here. He had to drive here,” Buxton said ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

“I asked him about it and said is it going to affect his balance or anything and he said: ‘No, I’m totally cool, I’ll be good to drive all fine. But couldn’t fly, had to drive.”

Leclerc is the second driver to pick up an infection as the F1 season prepares to resume following the summer break.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll skipped his media day duties at Zandvoort due to “recovering from an infection”.

Stroll was pictured with a bandage on his upper neck when he arrived in the paddock later on Thursday.

Aston Martin says the Canadian is “fit and well and will compete this weekend”.