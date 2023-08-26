Magnussen became the second Haas driver to damage his car in practice at Zandvoort.

The Dane lost control of his Haas at Turn 3 in tricky conditions, damaging his front wing in the process.

Nico Hulkenberg had a similar off in the final sector in FP1.

It’s bad news for Haas, who have a new upgrade package for this weekend, which included a revised front wing.

With spare parts at a premium, Steiner admitted he was “pretty pi**ed” off when talking to Sky's commentary team after Magnussen’s crash.

“Quite disappointed with this on an out lap in Turn 3,” he told Sky Sports F1. “Knowing that you’ve got only two wings left from yesterday of our new wings. I’m pretty pissed off right now.

“It is a different set up and it was not what we expected so we need to go into more testing to see to make this work.

“FP1 wasn’t too bad but in FP2, we didn’t get out what we wanted and obviously Nico was not on the new front wing [for FP2] because he broke one.

“Hopefully we will get some dry weather so we can do more testing.”