Starting grid for F1 Dutch Grand Prix: How today's race will begin

27 Aug 2023
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1, third; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull

Here’s how the grid will line up for Sunday’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen on pole position for his home race. 

2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
9Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
10Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
13Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
14Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
15Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
16Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
20Liam LawsonNZLScuderia AlphaTauri

Max Verstappen is seeking a record-equalling ninth successive victory from pole, with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the front row.

George Russell starts from third for Mercedes, while Alex Albon's stunning qualifying lap means the Williams driver will go from fourth. 

Russell's Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton could only qualify 13th after suffering a shock elimination in Q2. 

Hamilton's qualifying was partly ruined by him being blocked by Yuki Tsunoda, who has been demoted three places to 17th as a result. 

Liam Lawson, who is a last-minute replacement for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, will start his first grand prix from the very back of the grid in 20th. 