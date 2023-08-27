2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - STARTING GRID Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 9 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 10 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 13 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 16 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 18 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 20 Liam Lawson NZL Scuderia AlphaTauri

Max Verstappen is seeking a record-equalling ninth successive victory from pole, with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the front row.

George Russell starts from third for Mercedes, while Alex Albon's stunning qualifying lap means the Williams driver will go from fourth.

Russell's Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton could only qualify 13th after suffering a shock elimination in Q2.

Hamilton's qualifying was partly ruined by him being blocked by Yuki Tsunoda, who has been demoted three places to 17th as a result.

Liam Lawson, who is a last-minute replacement for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, will start his first grand prix from the very back of the grid in 20th.