Starting grid for F1 Dutch Grand Prix: How today's race will begin
Here’s how the grid will line up for Sunday’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen on pole position for his home race.
|2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|10
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
Max Verstappen is seeking a record-equalling ninth successive victory from pole, with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the front row.
George Russell starts from third for Mercedes, while Alex Albon's stunning qualifying lap means the Williams driver will go from fourth.
Russell's Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton could only qualify 13th after suffering a shock elimination in Q2.
Hamilton's qualifying was partly ruined by him being blocked by Yuki Tsunoda, who has been demoted three places to 17th as a result.
Liam Lawson, who is a last-minute replacement for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, will start his first grand prix from the very back of the grid in 20th.