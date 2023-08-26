Tsunoda had impeded Hamilton at Turn 13, when the seven-time world champion was on a fast lap.

This compromised Hamilton and thus cost him a place in Q3.

Hamilton only qualified 13th at Zandvoort, while Tsunoda was also knocked out in 14th.

The penalty means he will start from 17th.

Carlos Sainz was handed a reprimand for causing a “potentially dangerous” incident when exiting the pit lane into the path of Oscar Piastri.

While Lance Stroll escaped punishment for impeding Hamilton in Q1.