Yuki Tsunoda hit with grid penalty for impeding Lewis Hamilton in Dutch GP qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lewis Hamilton in Q2 for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.
Tsunoda had impeded Hamilton at Turn 13, when the seven-time world champion was on a fast lap.
This compromised Hamilton and thus cost him a place in Q3.
Hamilton only qualified 13th at Zandvoort, while Tsunoda was also knocked out in 14th.
The penalty means he will start from 17th.
Carlos Sainz was handed a reprimand for causing a “potentially dangerous” incident when exiting the pit lane into the path of Oscar Piastri.
While Lance Stroll escaped punishment for impeding Hamilton in Q1.