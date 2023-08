Tsunoda had impeded Hamilton at Turn 13, when the seven-time world champion was on a fast lap.

This compromised Hamilton and thus cost him a place in Q3.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver?

Hamilton only qualified 13th at Zandvoort, while Tsunoda was also knocked out in 14th.

The penalty means he will start from 17th.

Carlos Sainz was handed a reprimand for causing a “potentially dangerous” incident when exiting the pit lane into the path of Oscar Piastri.

While Lance Stroll escaped punishment for impeding Hamilton in Q1.