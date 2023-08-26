The seven-time world champion appeared to be impeded three times during a dramatic and rain-affected qualifying at Zandvoort as he suffered a shock elimination in Q2.

Having made it through to the second part of qualifying despite seeing two of his laps ruined by the Aston Martin pair of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, Hamilton could only manage 13th.

Hamilton seemed to be held up by AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda at the penultimate corner on his final flying lap as track conditions improved.

"I think Lewis had a really good pace all weekend and in so far it's really painful to see that because of traffic you're not making yourself go into Q3 which you would have deserved,” Wolff said.

“I think also the impeding is pretty ugly to look at. I don't know whether it's become a bit of a pattern because people simply don't care or not get penalised.

“I mean if I see the impeding from Alonso in Q1 that's a clear impeding and there was no further investigation. So some need to open their eyes. That cost him Q3.”

When asked what he thinks the solution is, Wolff responded: “I think the answer is penalise, penalise, penalise.

“If you know you don't go to prison when you cheat attacks, you cheat attacks. So the matter is, I don't understand why these things are not penalised.

“It was a clear impeding with some drivers in Q1 and Tsunoda, nice guy, but he impeded Lewis in his quick lap. He didn't move from the dry line.

“You can see he dived on the inside and it didn't look like it cost much but going from a dry line into a wet line, back into a dry line cost him. I think a tenth would have put him into Q3.

“So we need to be harsh with penalties and then people will again look in their mirrors.”

However, Hamilton downplayed the incidents.

“It didn’t make any difference,” he said. “There was a few of the others that got in the way on the previous laps.

“Tsunoda, he was in the way a little bit, but it didn’t lose me time. I was just slow today.”