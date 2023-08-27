At the F1 Dutch Grand Prix, they emerged as the two most at-risk drivers on the current grid to lose their places for next season.

Zhou’s contract will expire at the end of this season and, with just four points on the board plus Theo Pourchaire leading the F2 championship, it was reported by Canal+ that “budget” could see Alfa Romeo make a change.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

Zhou insisted he is in talks over his future: “I mean it’s been going on, us talking together, before the summer shutdown.

“Also, we are still discussing together with the team.

“Happy place to be, right now, and also knowing the team, moving forward in the future, heading off to a works team, so it’s good for us and for myself.

“I’m trying to do the maximum I can on the track and the rest is up to time.

“Up to more further detailed discussion together.

“This time last year I was a lot more nervous than I am now.

“Hopefully I’m able to set everything down and have a good future ahead.”

Rookie Sargeant has trailed his impressive Williams teammate Alex Albon by every metric this season so far.

Mick Schumacher waits in the wings for a full-time comeback so Sargeant knows there is pressure.

“From my side, I just need to worry about improving,” he said at Zandvoort.

“Show a good step from the first half of the season going into the second, and just work on improving myself.

“As long as I do that, all should be good.

“It’s F1 and the pressure is always there. It doesn’t matter what position you’re in, or what team you’re in.

“It’s a performance-driven sport. I think we all understand that.

“So it’s all going to ultimately come down to that.

“It’s going to come down to how I perform, how I improve. We’re all aware of that and understand that going into it.”