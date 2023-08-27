Red Bull’s run of winning every race of 2023 was kept alive by Verstappen on home turf in wretched conditions.

A rain-interrupted rain brought out the best skill from Verstappen who won his 11th of 14 grands prix this season, and equalled Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive victories.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

“There was a lot to deal with for Max,” Damon Hill told Sky.

“The only thing thing I can compare him to? For me, he’s done it, he’s ticked all the boxes today.

“Everything was thrown at it, not only in front of his home crowd, but all those changing conditions.

“Schumacher, I used to look at him and think ‘why doesn’t he make a mistake? Why doesn’t he drop the ball?’

“Max didn’t ever look like dropping the ball this time.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner reacted: “What a race. So much, so difficult with the conditions, rain on, off, on, off.

“It was an incredible drive, coming through the field, some on slicks, getting through that part of the race. It settled down, he built a lead. Checo made massive progress too.

“The rain came, we knew it was coming, then the stoppage.

“When you’re at the front, you can only lose.

“A great restart, and managed to close out the race.

“Just disappointed we didn’t have Checo up there.”