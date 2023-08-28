Ricciardo is recovering from successful surgery on the broken hand he suffered in a crash in Friday practice that ruled him out of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

Red Bull reserve Lawson was drafted in as a last-minute replacement and finished 13th on his F1 debut.

AlphaTauri confirmed on Monday that the Kiwi will continue to deputise for Ricciardo until he has returned to full fitness.

It means Lawson will compete in this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

"We are delighted that Daniel's surgery went well and that he is now on the road to recovery," an AlphaTauri team statement read.

"We hope to see him at the track again very soon, but until he is fully fit, we can confirm that Liam, who did a good job in difficult circumstances in Zandvoort, will continue to drive alongside Yuki, starting from our home race this weekend in Monza."