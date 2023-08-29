Vips’ contract with Red Bull was terminated over a year ago after he made a racist comment on social media.

At the time, Red Bull concluded: “Following its investigation into an online incident involving Juri Vips, Oracle Red Bull Racing has terminated Juri’s contract as its test and reserve driver.

“The team do not condone any form of racism.”

As a result, Vips lost his association with Red Bull, and his drive in F2 - F1’s feeder series.

However, he’s set to make his return to full-time racing in IndyCar.

After Rahal Letterman Lanigan released driver Jack Harvey, the team looks to evaluate Vips in the final rounds of this season ahead of next year.

Vips, 23, tested for them twice earlier in the year.

“I haven’t been driving all year so the anticipation for this opportunity has been immense but I’m really looking forward to starting again,” Vips said of the news.

“We tested together at the end of 2022 in Sebring and it seemed like we just gelled. I got along with everyone and I really like the atmosphere at the team.

“Bobby’s also one to give second chances and I’m extremely grateful that he is giving me one and I really hope to bring a good result for him, Mike [Lanigan] and the whole team.”