Details emerge of new rear wing upgrade for Mercedes at F1 Italian Grand Prix

Mercedes

Rear Wing - Performance - Drag reduction - Small chord upper rear wing - Reduced downforce upper rear wing suitable for low drag circuit.

Rear Wing - Performance - Drag reduction - Small chord beam wing - Reduced downforce beam wing suitable for low drag circuit.

Red Bull

Front Wing Circuit specific - Balance Range A trim has been applied to the front wing flap trailing edge - A shortening of the chord via a trailing edge trim has been applied to reduce the load for the balance range required for the expected rear wing level, whilst maintaining compliance with the various geometric requirements.

Rear Wing Circuit specific - Drag Range A trim has been applied to the rear wing flap trailing edge - A shortening of the chord via a trailing edge trim has been applied to reduce the wing's relative load and therefore drag at a given speed to suit the requirements of Monza.

Ferrari

Rear Wing Performance - Drag reduction Lower Downforce Top and Lower Rear Wing designs - This update features depowered Top and Lower Rear Wing profiles in order to adapt to Monza layout peculiarities and efficiency requirements.

Front Wing Circuit specific - Balance Range Lower Downforce Front Wing Flap design - This depowered front wing flap provides the required aero balance range associated to the optimum downforce level anticipated for Monza

Alpine

Beam Wing Circuit specific - Drag Range Packer fitted to beam wing to give revised profile to the element. Due to the nature of Monza and its low downforce configuration, the revised beam wing reduces drag and downforce to suit the circuit.

McLaren

Front Wing Circuit specific - Balance Range Low Balance - Front Wing Flap Altered Front Wing Flap shape, aiming at efficiently reducing Front Wing loading to balance low downforce Rear Wing options at this track.

Front Corner Performance - Flow Conditioning - New Front Brake Duct Scoop A new Front Corner Scoop geometry, which results in improved flow conditioning and subsequently an efficient increase in aerodynamic load while maintaining sufficient Brake Cooling Performance.

Rear Wing Circuit specific - Drag Range - New lower Drag Flap Assembly and Trims - New, low drag flap assembly with two trim options, reducing flap loading and resultant Downforce and Drag of the RW Assembly.

Rear Wing Endplate Circuit specific - Drag Range - Rear Wing Endplate Infill - A modified Rear wing endplate featuring a different sideview shape, which reduces Rear Wing Mainplane loading and thus efficiently reduces aerodynamic Drag and Load.

Rear Wing Circuit specific - Drag Range - Lower Drag Rear Wing Assembly - New lower Drag Rear Wing Assembly, with an offloaded Mainplane and Flap, resulting in an efficient reduction of Downforce and Drag

Rear Corner Circuit specific - Drag Range - Revised Rear Corner Winglet arrangement - New Rear Corner Winglet configuration which results in a reduction of aerodynamic load and drag, suitable specifically for this circuit.

Alfa Romeo

Rear Wing Circuit specific - Drag Range - Different profiles of the main plane and endplates of the rear wing. A new profile of the rear wing in its entirety has been introduced to minimise drag and respond to the Monza circuit's unique characteristics.

Front Corner Performance - Local Load - New geometry of the front suspension The redesigned front suspension shrouds work to improve the aerodynamical efficiency of the car, working in unison with the remainder of the car.

Aston Martin

Rear Wing Circuit specific - Drag Range - New rear wing flap with reduced chord on the low drag rear wing. Reduced wing loading and hence drag to suit the characteristics of the circuit, use depends on the chosen setup.

AlphaTauri

Front Wing Circuit specific - Balance Range Compared to the baseline geometry, the chord and camber of the front wing flap elements have been reduced. The reduction in flap loading is required to achieve the desired aerodynamic balance range given the low downforce / drag rear wing assembly that is optimum for lap time at this circuit.

Beam Wing Circuit specific - Drag Range - Compared to other beam wing designs, this assembly reduces the camber and chord of the beam wing elements. Local to the diffuser trailing edge, there is just one element. A second beam wing element is positioned further forward and above the rearward element. This assembly reduces drag further compared to other higher downforce / drag beam wing designs raced previously and is to suit the low drag requirement of this circuit.

Rear Corner Performance - Drag reduction - Compared to the baseline rear brake duct assembly, several of the upper, rear brake drum elements have been removed. While these wing elements are standard at high and medium downforce circuits, lap time is reduced by removing them at this event because of the very high aerodynamic efficiency demands of this circuit.

Other - Rear View Mirrors Performance - Drag reduction - Compared to the baseline rear view mirror assembly, three turning vanes have been removed from the outboard mirror stem. While these mirror vanes are standard at high and medium downforce circuits, lap time is reduced by removing them at this event because of the very high aerodynamic efficiency demands of this circuit.

Front Wing Circuit specific - Balance Range - Trim to the trailing edge of the front wing flap element This efficiently reduces the load on the front wing to match the rear downforce from the low drag rear wing. We will deploy this trim only if required.