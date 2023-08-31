Ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Mercedes confirmed that Hamilton has agreed a new two-year deal to keep him at the Silver Arrows until at least the end of the 2025 season.

The seven-time world champion’s new deal means he will be continuing to race in F1 into his forties, something that Alonso, who turned 42 in July, can relate to.

Speaking to Italian press at Monza, Alonso reiterated his view that age is just a number while stating his belief that former title nemesis Hamilton is still at the top of his game.

“Until now, no one has shown it to me so far,” Mundo Deportivo quoted Alonso as saying.

“Age can sometimes be a problem with demotivation, or you see that you are no longer at 100% of your performance – or your focus and your concerns are other than F1.

“Something like that can happen with age and because of the life we have.

“But in the case of Hamilton, who continues to perform at 100% and his concern is F1 – like in my case – it isn’t a problem.

“When someone faster comes, we’ll talk, but at the moment, Hamilton is faster than anyone.”

Alonso has been one of the standout performers this season for a rejuvenated Aston Martin and claimed his seventh podium of the year at Zandvoort last time out.

Hamilton, who never envisaged himself continuing in F1 beyond the age of 40, said it has been “great” seeing Alonso “doing an amazing job” this season.

"It just shows that your talent never leaves you as long as you have that passion and commitment.”

Hamilton added that NFL legend Tom Brady is his inspiration for showing that age is not a barrier to success.