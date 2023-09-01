The Red Bull driver is cruising towards a third consecutive world title, having utterly dominated the 2023 season, winning 11 of the 13 races to have taken place so far.

Verstappen is 138 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez in the championship and could make history at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix by claiming a record-breaking 10th successive victory at Monza.

Red Bull and Verstappen’s superiority over the field this year has resulted in complaints that F1 is becoming boring, but the Dutchman is unfazed by such views.

“They cannot appreciate dominance or just people executing their jobs,” Verstappen told PA Sport.

“It is nothing really new in Formula 1, and I cannot do much with those kind of comments. Does it bother me? No.

“It would probably be worse if they were talking about other stuff. I am enjoying what I am doing and I hope I can do it for a while.

“I don’t want it to stop. We have another good opportunity this weekend. I believe I can win every single race."

Verstappen’s great rival Lewis Hamilton has signed a new two-year deal to continue to race for Mercedes until the end of 2025.

The seven-time world champion, who controversially missed out on a record eighth title to Verstappen in 2021, said his decision to sign a new contract was motivated by the fact he has “unfinished business” in F1.

Despite the contentious circumstances in which he won his maiden F1 crown, Verstappen does not see the achievement as being tainted.

“It was not like it was given to me,” he said. “I still had to do it.

“People always have short memories and they can forget a lot of stuff very quickly.

“It was a great year, and we had a lot of great battles with two teams going at it and that was amazing for F1.

“But you will always have a winner, and you will always have a loser. That is how this sport works, and I was also ready to lose.

“It was a 50-50 chance and it fell my way. But in the future I could be in a situation where it doesn’t fall my way and that is how life goes.

“I don’t really care a lot about other people’s opinions. I only care about people that are very close to me so whatever people say or write, I am like ‘whatever’.

“I grew up my whole life wanting to be a Formula 1 driver and I will do everything it takes to try and be successful at it.

“I make my choices and my decisions and that is why I am very relaxed about these things.

“I go home, I switch off from Formula 1, and I am happy with my career. And when I come back to the race weekends I do my thing, and that is it.”