Sargeant ran as high as tenth in Sunday’s race at Monza before losing out to Valtteri Bottas.

The American rookie was overtaken into Turn 1 but looked to get back at the Alfa Romeo into the next chicane.

He misjudged his braking and clattered into Bottas, before falling down the order as he struggled with tyre wear.

Williams have revealed that Sargeant ran a different specification front wing because he damaged the new version at Zandvoort when he crashed.

The team are worried that they might run out of front wins hence why they were reluctant to give Sargeant it on this occasion.

Reflecting on his race, he felt that with a different front wing, he could have managed his tyres better to potentially finish in the points.

"Lesmo one and two and the Parabolica was just honestly just trying to keep the car under me,” Sargeant said.

"The rear was super light. I had to run a different spec front wing this weekend. I think that's what really hurt our balance.

"I think if we had the normal one, we would have been okay and it would have honestly made a big difference in terms of [tyre] degradation.

"It is what it is. We'll keep working hard. We put everything together as well as we could and it wasn’t enough.

"So we’ll go back to the drawing board and see what we can do for Singapore. Pieces are coming together, just not as fast as I hoped."