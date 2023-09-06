Norris has been heavily linked with a move to Red Bull in the coming seasons as a replacement for Sergio Perez.

The British driver has excelled in recent years, with his dismantling of Daniel Ricciardo leading to many pundits putting him amongst the top echelon of drivers.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

With Perez struggling in the wake of Max Verstappen’s dominant 2023 season, Norris is the favourite to join the Dutchman at some point.

However, there’s a good chance Norris could have driven for Red Bull earlier in his career had he joined Toro Rosso in 2019.

Speaking on ServusTV, Marko confirmed that Norris is “a candidate” to join Red Bull.

“He’s [Norris] definitely a candidate for us,” Marko said.

“At Toro Rosso we had already reached an agreement with him, until his manager realised that there was an option for a contract with McLaren.”

Marko also criticised Perez in the same interview, labelling him as “not consistent”.

“Perez is not consistent, he is not always focused,” Marko added. “Perez has a contract until 2024 and Norris until 2025, unfortunately it is that long.

“On the one hand, the Red Bull seat is one of the most sought-after “But on the other, you have Max as an opponent.”