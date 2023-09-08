Daniel Ricciardo displays massive post-surgery wound

The AlphaTauri driver displayed a massive wound with stitches, after going under the knife to fix the injury sustained at Zandvoort.

He broke the metacarpal in his left hand and was operated upon in Barcelona.

Ricciardo is likely to remain on the sidelines for a while yet.

Lawrence Barretto reported: “Sources say Daniel Ricciardo is cracking on with rehab but it might be some time before he returns. He’s remaining upbeat, though.

“Sensibly, he’s waiting to be fully fit before coming back. There’s no point rushing, especially as he had impressed in his first two races back.”

Ricciardo could miss the Singapore, Japan and even the Qatar grands prix.

The injury came in practice for Ricciardo's third race since his mid-season comeback, so he has still only completed two grands prix this year.

Liam Lawson has very ably deputised for Ricciardo so far.

But Ricciardo, whose current deal is only until the end of 2023, has plenty of hope to be kept in the AlphaTauri seat next season too.