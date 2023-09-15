Marko has been criticised for his comments about Perez, making reference to his ethnicity when assessing his F1 2023 form.

He was quoted as saying on Red Bull-owned Servus TV: “Let’s remember that he is South American, and so he is not as focused as Max Verstappen or Sebastian Vettel was.

Has Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen Had Better Teammates? Video of Has Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen Had Better Teammates?

“But racing is his forte, and he had a very good race. Overtaking three drivers, in George Russell and the Ferraris, was not easy.”

Shortly after, Marko was forced to issue a statement, apologising for his “offensive remark”.

On Friday afternoon, the FIA confirmed they had issued a “written warning” to Marko.

An FIA spokesperson told Sky Sports News: “We can confirm that Helmut Marko has received a written warning and been reminded of his responsibilities as a public figure in motor sport in line with the FIA Code of Ethics.”