Perez failed to reach Q3 for the seventh time in F1 2023, securing 13th on the grid for Sunday’s race.

The Mexican was unable to improve on his final run after spinning at the Turn 2-3 sequence.

It meant Red Bull saw both of their cars fail to reach Q3 for the first time since 2018.

Explaining what happened in qualifying, Perez said: “It was quite difficult. We’ve been playing around with the car. We started well with a nice balance in FP1. FP2 was very difficult.

“Since then it has been tough because we have been making a few changes here and there but nothing seems to transform the balance.

"Then it just made it worse that I couldn't do my final attempt. I had a massive under delivery from the engine. It kicked really hard, and I ended up losing the car. It's a shame, a massive shame.”

Perez believes he could have progressed to Q3 without the issue.

However, like teammate Max Verstappen, ruled out finishing on the podium in Singapore.

“I think Q3 was possible," he added. "Definitely [no podium]. I think if we can score a few points, I would be pleased with that."