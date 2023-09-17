Starting grid for today's F1 Singapore Grand Prix: How the race will begin

2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - STARTING GRID Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 8 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 10 Liam Lawson NZL Scuderia AlphaTauri 11 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 13 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 14 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 17 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 18 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

For the second consecutive race, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz starts on pole position.

He is joined on the front row of the Marina Bay grid by George Russell's Mercedes.

The second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris go from the second row.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will start fifth and sixth.

A horror show of a qualifying for Red Bull saw Max Verstappen only manage 11th on the grid, with Sergio Perez down in 13th as they suffered a shock double elimination in Q2.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll props up the field in 20th after his massive shunt at the end of Q1.