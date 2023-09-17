Starting grid for today's F1 Singapore Grand Prix: How the race will begin

17 Sep 2023
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari qualifies in pole position, 2nd place George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and 3rd place

How the grid will line up for Sunday’s F1 Singapore Grand Prix, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz starting on pole position. 

2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
10Liam LawsonNZLScuderia AlphaTauri
11Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
13Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
14Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
15Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 
16Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
17Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
18Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
19Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

For the second consecutive race, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz starts on pole position. 

He is joined on the front row of the Marina Bay grid by George Russell's Mercedes.

The second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris go from the second row. 

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will start fifth and sixth. 

A horror show of a qualifying for Red Bull saw Max Verstappen only manage 11th on the grid, with Sergio Perez down in 13th as they suffered a shock double elimination in Q2. 

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll props up the field in 20th after his massive shunt at the end of Q1. 