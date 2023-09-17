Starting grid for today's F1 Singapore Grand Prix: How the race will begin
How the grid will line up for Sunday’s F1 Singapore Grand Prix, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz starting on pole position.
|2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|11
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|13
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|17
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
For the second consecutive race, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz starts on pole position.
He is joined on the front row of the Marina Bay grid by George Russell's Mercedes.
The second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris go from the second row.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will start fifth and sixth.
A horror show of a qualifying for Red Bull saw Max Verstappen only manage 11th on the grid, with Sergio Perez down in 13th as they suffered a shock double elimination in Q2.
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll props up the field in 20th after his massive shunt at the end of Q1.