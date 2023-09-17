The Silverstone-based team say the joint decision was made due to the huge repair job facing Aston Martin, and because Stroll is “still sore” after the high-speed impact.

Stroll’s Aston Martin was largely destroyed in the violent shunt at the final corner, which resulted in the end of Q1 being red-flagged.

The Canadian was given the all-clear to race by medics but will now focus on “fully recovering” ahead of next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“The whole team are relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday’s accident – however, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash,” Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack said.

“Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening’s race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.”