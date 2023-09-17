Verstappen endured his worst weekend of F1 2023 as his incredible win streak finally came to an end.

The Dutchman was knocked out of Q2 in a shock double elimination for Red Bull.

Grand Prix Foundations: Street Tracks in F1 Video of Grand Prix Foundations: Street Tracks in F1

Verstappen ultimately recovered to finish fifth, showing great pace on the mediums towards the end of the race.

He still managed to finish inside the top five despite his only stop of the afternoon not taking place under the Safety Car (caused by Logan Sargeant) or Virtual Safety Car (caused by Esteban Ocon).

Speaking after the race, he said: “I think we had some bad luck with the Safety Car as well. Both of them.

“The first one was at the wrong point and the second one also came at the wrong point for us. A bit of a shame. I had fun in the second stint, I think we were quite fast on that medium compound.”

Verstappen is confident Red Bull will be back to their best at Suzuka next weekend.

“No. I think we will be quick at Suzuka. It’s not my problem what their worries are.”

Teammate Sergio Perez finished eighth, embroiled in a number of tight battles in the midfield late on.

“It was like expected,” Perez explained. “Nothing really worked for us with the Safety Car timings. It was at the worst time, similar with the VSC. It was just not our day.

“In the end we were on the different strategy to everyone else so I think that was the best we could do.”