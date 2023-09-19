According to a report by reputable German outlet AMuS, Tsunoda’s new F1 deal will be announced at his home race this weekend.

AlphaTauri has two seats available for 2024, with Liam Lawson’s stunning form giving Red Bull bosses an unexpected headache.

Despite Lawson’s performance, it seems Tsunoda will be retained for a fourth season.

The identity of his teammate also seems clear with the same report stating that Daniel Ricciardo will be given the full-time drive next year.

Ricciardo made a sensational F1 comeback at the Hungarian Grand Prix in place of Nyck de Vries.

However, a crash at Zandvoort after the summer break saw him break his wrist, ruling him out of the next three races.

Ricciardo is expected to miss Japan - a fourth race where he will be absent - before returning for Qatar.

Lawson will most likely sit next year on the sidelines, however, Williams have a seat available with Logan Sargeant failing to prove himself.

Mick Schumacher isn’t an option - he’s been linked to Alpine’s WEC project.