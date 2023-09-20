Piastri pens new long-term contract to commit F1 future to McLaren

The deal will keep the highly-rated Australian tied down to McLaren for at least a further two seasons, having initially signed on a two-year deal.

It will see McLaren’s driver pairing of Piastri and Lando Norris continue until at least the end of 2025, when the latter’s respective contract expires.

“I am thrilled to be extending my partnership with McLaren for many years. I want to be fighting it out at the front of the grid with this team and I am excited by the vision and foundations that are already being laid to get us there,” Piastri said.

“The welcome that I have received and the relationships that I have built make this feel like home already. The team’s consistent commitment in me has made me feel incredibly valued and the desire from the team for me to be part of its long-term future made this an easy decision. To be wanted like that and for the team to show so much belief in me after just half a season, means a lot.

“Ever since the Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test last year, I feel a real part of all things papaya and my thanks go to everyone in and around the team, as well as all the fans.

“Stability is a huge advantage in this early part of my career and to have that with a brand as prestigious as McLaren gives me the opportunity to continue the work that we’ve started.

“We’ve enjoyed some good moments together in my rookie season, but I’m excited to work together with everyone at MTC over the coming years to create some great moments.”

The contract extension is reward for an impressive start to his rookie F1 campaign, with Piastri sitting 11th in the drivers’ championship with 42 points.

The 22-year-old scored a best grand prix result of fourth place at the British Grand Prix as he narrowly missed on a first podium.

Piastri did stand on the F1 podium for the first time after finishing second to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown commented: “I’m delighted to be continuing our partnership with Oscar through to the end of 2026.

“He’s an incredible talent and an asset to the team so it’s fantastic to be committing to each other in the long term. Oscar is already proving what he can do out on track and has been instrumental in the turnaround we’ve had so far this season.

“He’s fitted into the team brilliantly and is really valued by the whole McLaren Racing family. I’m excited to see how he continues to grow both on and off track.”