Mercedes have already heavily revised their 2023 car amid their ongoing competitive struggles but have been left frustrated by the W14’s inconsistent performance fluctuations.

While Mercedes believe their current car is “really fast” despite being yet to record a victory this season, team principal Wolff expressed confidence in its successor - the W15.

“We will throw this one in the bin when it's really fast and then embark on a new journey,” Wolff is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“I think we have encouraging signs from the tunnel of a balanced car that's going to be more together, and we have answers to our questions.

"So, we are really looking at the results with an encouraging perspective.”

Speaking at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, where George Russell was challenging for the win before a final-lap crash and Lewis Hamilton finished third, Wolff described Mercedes’ W14 as “a little bit of a surprise box”.

Wolff also confirmed that Mercedes will change the “bones” of their fundamental design philosophy which has largely remained the same since new rules were introduced in 2022.

“The car that we put on track in 2022 is fundamentally, the bones are the same,” he told F1TV.

“We are going around in circles a little bit in how we can improve the car and it’s difficult.

“We are working on changing those bones for next year, which means we see a lot of potential but you are also starting in a position where you can’t really predict the outcome.

“But flat-out, this is the mindset at the moment.”