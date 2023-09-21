The topic is a key discussion point after Max Verstappen escaped punishment for three separate offences at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen clearly impeded Yuki Tsunoda but only received a reprimand because the team failed to inform him - Red Bull were given a minor fine.

Norris has disagreed with the FIA’s decision not to give Verstappen a penalty.

“I don’t want to say too much as I will just create controversy,” he said in the FIA press conference.

“I think the blocking one on track is the one that should have been a penalty. He blocked someone [Tsunoda]. It’s not just down to the team. I know the team got the fine at the end of the day but it should be down to the driver to look in his mirrors.”

Norris has called on the stewards to award “harsher penalties” as “no one seems to care enough” about it.

You’ve got nothing else to do the whole lap but look in the mirrors and it seems a lot of people struggle to do that,” he added. “It should just be harsher penalties for blocking people because so many people do it, it ruins your lap, it ruins your qualifying.

“No one seems to care enough and it’s happened to me quite a few times, especially with certain teams. It’s also down to the drivers to look in the mirror.

“You’ve got nothing else to do. People seem to struggle to be able to do that in F1 which is a surprise. I will probably block someone now this weekend and make myself look stupid.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was also surprised Verstappen wasn’t penalised but this time for the pit lane offence.

Verstappen waited for approximately 14 seconds in the pit lane before exiting, ensuring Leclerc and others couldn’t get onto the track.

“Yes I was a bit surprised especially the one in the pit lane because that could open quite bad situations in the future,” Leclerc explained.

“But again, it’s always an open discussion with the FIA to explain to them our point of view and improve. I am sure we will have that discussion tomorrow in the briefing.”