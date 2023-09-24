‘Max’s podcast’ ridiculed in cooldown room at F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Podium trio Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri came together moments after the race ended at Suzuka.

The dominant Verstappen sharing the cooldown room with an ever-changing cast of rival drivers has been labelled ‘Max’s podcast’ by fans.

Norris teased as they sat down: “On Max’s podcast, two McLaren drivers!”

Verstappen replied: “I don’t even like podcasts!”

Norris also awkwardly called Sergio Perez’s move on Kevin Magnussen “interesting” as they watched highlights on TV.

Norris said about George Russell: “George on a one-stop, huh?”

That drew a chuckle from Verstappen.

“At one point I thought he was going to make it work,” Piastri said about Russell.

Verstappen’s latest win in an incredible 2023 delivered the constructors’ championship for Red Bull at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.