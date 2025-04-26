“Bittersweet” Jerez MotoGP podium continues Pecco Bagnaia’s sprint troubles

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia says his podium in the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix sprint is “bittersweet” because he still “cannot be competitive like I want” on Saturdays.

The double MotoGP world champion has repeatedly struggled in sprint races this year, highlighting a long-standing issue with the feeling of his bike when it is running the smaller fuel tank mandated for the half-distance contests.

Qualifying third on the grid, Pecco Bagnaia was immediately jumped by fourth-placed Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati and could do nothing to overhaul him again.

He fended off an attack from Franco Morbidelli on the opening lap and was able to build a gap to the group of riders behind him.

Boosted to a podium position after Fabio Quartararo fell on lap two, Bagnaia took the chequered flag two seconds behind Alex Marquez and 3.017s adrift of race-winning team-mate Marc Marquez.

“Bittersweet feeling,” he said of the podium at Jerez on Saturday.

“It’s always the same; I’m starting in a position and getting stuck there.

“Every time I’m trying to get closer to the guy in front of me I’m starting to struggle with the tyres, and I have to leave a bit [of space].

“So, this is it. We need to improve. I need to understand what to do because, honestly, I’m doing the same as always but in the sprint race I cannot be as competitive like I want.

“So, that means tomorrow I can be much more competitive, I can fight and I know 100% it is like this. But it’s not enough for me because I want to improve on Saturdays.”

Bagnaia is now 31 points off the championship lead heading into Sunday’s grand prix as he looks to add to his tally of three successive Spanish GP victories.